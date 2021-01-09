Sanjeeda Shaikh's latest white swimsuit video will take your breath away, 'Ufff, beautiful', comments a fan, watch

NEW DELHI: One of the most popular actresses from the television world, Sanjeeda Shaikh is known not only for her acting skills but has of late become a head-turner for her impeccable fashion sense. The gorgeous actress, who is quite popular on social media, never ceases to amaze her followers with her breathtaking selfies and videos.

She often treats her 3.8 million followers on Instagram with her latest photos and videos, flaunting her good looks and toned body. And January 9 was no different when 'The Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka' actress took to Instagram to share another video of herself, which left many gasping for a breath!

Do not believe us? Well, check it out yourself!

Dressed in a white co-ord, Sanjeeda was a sight to behold in her latest post. The 30-year-old actress was seen playing with her hair while she is knee-deep in an ocean, enjoying nature's lap. "#TohAagayeHum has reached 35M! Wow! We are delighted and stoked. Thank you for all the support. Tune in now!," she wrote in the post.

Last year, Sanjeeda made it to the headlines after reports of her hitting a rough patch with husband Aamir Ali after seven years of marriage did the rounds. However, the duo neither confirmed nor denied reports of their separation. The two also welcomed a baby through surrogacy and have been handling their parental duties with much ease.

Gossip mill was also fuelled by rumours of proximity between Sanjeeda and her 'Taish' co-star Harshvardhan Rane. The two have reunited once again and will be seen in Kushan Nandy’s directorial venture, 'Kun Faya Kun'.