Sanya Malhotra Nominated For Best Actress At The New York Indian Film Festival 2024 For Her Role In 'MRS'

Actor Sanya Malhotra has been nominated for the Best Actress award for her role in 'Mrs' at the upcoming New York Indian Film Festival 2024. Not only Sanya but the film's director Arati Kadav has also scored a nomination in the Best Director category. The particular update was shared on the official Instagram account of Jio Studios.

"We're incredibly excited to share that our Hindi film 'Mrs', will be screening at the esteemed #NewYorkIndianFilmFestival2024! But wait, there's more! Our amazing Sanya Malhotra is up for Best Actress, and the brilliant Arati Kadav has been nominated for Best Director," she wrote.

​'Mrs' is also up for the screening at the prestigious film festival. Excited about it, Sanya in a statement said,"It is a proud moment for me that Mrs has been chosen as the closing film for NYIFF. Playing Richa, a character grappling with the

delicate balance between tradition and ambition, was an immense honour and responsibility, given that it embodies the struggles of so many Indian women.

Our endeavour to breathe life into this story has been incredibly rewarding and I am eagerly awaiting to share it with the world."

Director Arati Kadav also expressed her gratitude.

She said, "I always look forward to films screened at NYIFF every year. Hence I feel truly privileged that we have been chosen as the closing film of such an esteemed film festival. Our aim with this film is to connect with Indian audiences living not just in India but abroad and this platform helps us reach the diaspora. I am thankful to our producers Harman Baweja, Baweja Studios, and Jio Studios who have supported the journey of this film and made this day possible."

"I am also thankful for the hard work of the cast and crew and their sincerity that has made the film take these strides. We all are so happy and proud to represent our country and our stories on the world platform, and I feel very encouraged to keep working hard in all our endeavours," Arati added.

Producer of 'Mrs', Harman Baweja said, "I'm deeply honoured to have 'Mrs.' chosen as the NYIFF closing film. NYIFF has a longstanding legacy of celebrating ground-breaking Indian cinema, and we're incredibly proud to be a part of it. We can't wait to share our labour of love 'Mrs.' with the audiences in New York"

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, and Harman Baweja, 'Mrs' is helmed by director Arati Kadav.