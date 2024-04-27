New Delhi: Actress Sanya Malhotra is an unstoppable force, and her back-to-back wins are proof. The actress has added another feather to her talent cap as she has become one of the names in the coveted list of GQ's Most Influential Young Indians 2024, which recognises prominent figures from different walks of life.

This moment marks a significant milestone in this talented and versatile actress' career as it highlights the growing influence and impact of the 'Jawan' actress in the entertainment industry.

Since her breakout role in the critically acclaimed film 'Dangal' in 2016, Sanya Malhotra has proven her capabilities as a performer. She has continuously demonstrated her versatility and skill in every project she has undertaken. Her performance in films such as 'Pataakha', 'Photograph', 'Pagglait', 'Ludo' and 'Kathal' garnered immense love and respect from fans as well as critics. In fact, for 'Kathal', she was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award, which proves how the actress is here to stay, slay and conquer the film industry. And now, being acknowledged as one of the ‘Most Influential Young Indians’ only solidifies her status as the most versatile actress in Bollywood today.

But the actress' influence is not just limited to her on-screen achievements! Sanya, over the years, has also emerged as one of the most stylish personalities. Her social media gives a perfect glimpse into how the actress is an all-rounder. Not only she can act and dance, she also effortlessly dishes fashion goals, which leaves her fans inspired. From acing western outfits to bringing her own charm to Indian attires, Sanya has proven that she's jack of all trades!

On the work front, Sanya was last seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is gearing up for the release of 'Mrs', an Arati Kadav directorial, which opened to great response from the audience at its premiere at Hawaii International Film Festival 2024, Palm Springs International Film Festival and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.