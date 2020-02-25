हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra's big surpise: Daniel Radcliffe wishes her 'happy birthday'!

Sanya Malhotra, who turned 28 on Tuesday, took to Instagram stories to share the video that has Radcliffe wishing her. The seemingly impossible incident, it seems, happened thanks to Sanya's close friend Junaid Hussain Nahvi.

Mumbai: Actress Sanya Malhotra was in for the surprise of her life when she got a birthday wish from Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe!

Sanya, who turned 28 on Tuesday, took to Instagram stories to share the video that has Radcliffe wishing her.

The seemingly impossible incident, it seems, happened thanks to Sanya's close friend Junaid Hussain Nahvi.

Junaid is a London-based LSE lawyer, and it looks like he made just the right argument to convince Radcliffe to wish his big fan Sanya.

"Hi there, I am here with Junaid. Hello, Sanya, happy birthday! Wherever you are, I hope you're having a great day!" Radcliffe says in the video.

Sanya shared the video on Instagram, along with a Rubeus Hagrid gif clapping.

Radcliffe shot to global fame essaying Harry Potter through eight films of the fantasy drama franchise based on author JK Rowling's bestsellers. Beyond the blockbuster series, he has also starred in films such as "December Boys" and "The Woman In Black".

On the acting front, Sanya will next be seen on the big screen in the crime drama anthology "Ludo".

