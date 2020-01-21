Sapna Choudhary channels her inner desi queen in a sizzling saree avatar – See pics

New Delhi: Famous Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has a strong social media presence with over 2.2 million followers backing their favourite. The gorgeous celeb often posts on Instagram and stays connected with her fans through the medium.

In her recent post, Sapna is seen donning a sizzling pop pink saree with a black sheer blouse. She has upped the hotness quotient in her desi look and these pictures are solid proof:.

In her caption, Sapna Choudhary wrote: Looking pretty is all about feeling pretty. #loveyourself #thankgod #feelingblessed #desiqueen #positivevibes #makeover #events #workhard #thanknamnahai

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

Recently, she was seen in a track titled 'Panihari'.

However, it was Sapna's dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.