Sapna Choudhary ditches salwar-kameez look, turns a glam doll in black—See pics

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is these days busy promoting her upcoming movie 'Dosti Ke Side Effects'. The reality TV star has for once ditched her traditional salwar-kameez look and donned a glamourous avatar.

Yes! She looks stunning in a little black dress paired with a shimmery jacket and high heel pumps. She shared her pictures on Instagram with a caption: “coming soon !!!!!!!!! #bollywood #happiness #loveyourself #thaknamanahai #newlook #desiquotes.”

Isn't she simply Bollywood ready?

The former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant is also an avid social media user and keeps sharing her latest dance videos and photos with fans.

Sapna is known for her dance which got her recognition and fame. She made her Bollywood debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

She has also appeared in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bhojpuri film Bairi Kangana 2.

Her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' became an instant hit and is often played at weddings, functions and parties.