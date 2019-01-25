Sapna Choudhary met Sunil Grover and here's what happened next—See pics

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is leaving no stones unturned in making her upcoming venture 'Dosti Ke Side Effects' a huge hit. She has been extensively promoting her film on all possible platforms.

Sapna recently graced ace comedian Sunil Grover's show 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas' and looks like it was a house on fire. She shared some behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram and we can't wait for the episode.

She wrote: “love you kurana's .......! #event #realityshows #teriaakhyakayokajal #talent #desiqueen”

Sapna was last seen in reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' as a contestant.

Sapna is known for her dance which got her recognition and fame. She made her Bollywood debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

She has also appeared in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bhojpuri film Bairi Kangana 2. Her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' became an instant hit and is often played at weddings, functions and parties.

'Dosti Ke Side Effects' will hit the screens on February 10, 2019.