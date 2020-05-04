Sapna Choudhary reschedules Positivity Concert after Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s deaths

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary, who was to host an online Positivity Concert on Sunday, rescheduled the gig after actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s deaths. She informed her fans about the development on Instagram with a statement that read “it’s the time to offer tributes to Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor and hence, she will host her concert later.” The Positivity Concert was earlier scheduled to take place at 6 pm on Sunday, but as per the latest update, it will now be hosted on May 15.

The concert is aimed to create awareness about coronavirus pandemic. It will be held virtually, but Sapna’s fans can take part in it and dance and sing along with her. Moreover, five lucky winners will get a chance to speak to Sapna live.

Sapna is constantly spreading awareness about coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world to a standstill. A few days ago, she featured in a corona anthem, along with several other video creators and celebrities.

On the work front, Sapna is currently basking in the success of her new music video ‘Balam Auto’, which in just a few days took over YouTube. It is a peppy Haryanvi track sung by Vandana Jangir, featuring Sapna Choudhary and Naveen Naru.