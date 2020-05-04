हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary reschedules Positivity Concert after Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s deaths

The Positivity Concert was earlier scheduled to take place at 6 pm on Sunday, but as per the latest update, it will now be hosted on May 15.

Sapna Choudhary reschedules Positivity Concert after Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s deaths
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@itssapnachoudhary

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary, who was to host an online Positivity Concert on Sunday, rescheduled the gig after actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s deaths. She informed her fans about the development on Instagram with a statement that read “it’s the time to offer tributes to Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor and hence, she will host her concert later.”  The Positivity Concert was earlier scheduled to take place at 6 pm on Sunday, but as per the latest update, it will now be hosted on May 15.

Here’s what Sapna said:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

...

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

The concert is aimed to create awareness about coronavirus pandemic. It will be held virtually, but Sapna’s fans can take part in it and dance and sing along with her. Moreover, five lucky winners will get a chance to speak to Sapna live.

Check out what she posted about the concert earlier:

Sapna is constantly spreading awareness about coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world to a standstill. A few days ago, she featured in a corona anthem, along with several other video creators and celebrities.

On the work front, Sapna is currently basking in the success of her new music video ‘Balam Auto’, which in just a few days took over YouTube. It is a peppy Haryanvi track sung by Vandana Jangir, featuring Sapna Choudhary and Naveen Naru.

Tags:
sapna choudharysapna choudhary concertIrrfan KhanRishi KapoorCoronavirus
Next
Story

I For India concert: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and other stars come together to raise funds for coronavirus

Corona Meter
  • 42533Confirmed
  • 11707Discharged
  • 1373Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M22S

Nowhere the compliance of Social distancing as soon as people got relaxation in Lockdown 3.0