Sapna Choudhary rocks the stage again, see pics here

Take a look at some of  Sapna Choudhary's photos on stage and see how she mesmerises the crowd. 

Sapna Choudhary rocks the stage again, see pics here
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@itssapnachoudhary

New Delhi: Every time popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary performs onstage, her fans go gaga over her moves and recently, her Holi-special song by VMate went viral and was widely shared across different social media platforms. Sapna enthralled the audience with her performance and desi avatar, like always. The song was set in a rural ambiance and presented the real essence of Holi in India. 

Here's a glimpse of it.

So, as we talk about Sapna and her dancing skills, her blockbuster Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' deserves a special mention and it still rocks the chartbusters. 

Now, her new music video titled 'Balam Auto' is also set to rule the playlist. The famous social media star recently took to Instagram to announce 'Balam Auto' and shared her first look from the track, also featuring Naveen Naru.

Meanwhile, take a look at some of her photos on stage and how she mesmerises the crowd. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

PIET MAESTROS........ #positivevibes #thankyougod #desiqueen #publicfigure #publiclove #thanknamnahai

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

Sapna became a household name after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 11'. She made her Bollywood debut by starring in a special dance sequence 'Hatt Ja Tau' in 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and followed it up with 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from the film 'Nanu Ki Janu' and a song titled 'Love Bite'. She was recently seen in a track titled 'Panihari'. Sapna is now equally famous in the Punjabi and Bhojpuri industries. 

