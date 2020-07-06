हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary spills magic with her stylish look in latest pic - Check out!

The picture features Sapna Choudhary in a stylish denim shorts, neon tee with red shoes. She has been photographed near a breathtaking location of hills and lake. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@itssapnachoudhary

New Delhi: Famous Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary exudes magic in her latest picture which she recently shared on her Instagram timeline. This time she ditched her desi attire and slayed in her new look. The picture features Sapna in a stylish denim shorts, neon tee with red shoes. She has been photographed near a breathtaking location of hills and lake. 

Sapna looks stunning and rocking in her classy avatar. Take a look at the picture here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

........ #desiqueen #beingdesi #haryanvi #bepositive #workholic #thankgod #kalakar #thankyou #thaknamnahai

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

Desi queen Sapna has several times wowed her fans with her transformation pictures. Some days ago, she raised the hotness quotient with posts from her photoshoot. She looked ravishing in a black gown. 

Sapna is an avid social media user. She makes sure she keeps her fans and followers updated with her photos, events and latest projects through Instagram. She has 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

Sapna became a household name after her stint in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. Later, she made her Bollywood debut with a special dance sequence 'Hatt Ja Tau' in 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and then featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' in Abhay Deol-starrer 'Nanu Ki Janu' and a song titled 'Love Bite'.

She is also popular for her Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal', which rules the chartbusters.

