sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary's dark and glamourous photoshoot will leave you stunned!

The desi queen enjoys 2.3 million followers on Instagram and her enchanting look in these pictures will surely garner more attention online. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Famous Haryanvi singer and dancer, Sapna Choudhary is quite a social media buff. She believes in sharing her interesting pictures and videos with fans, who eagerly wait for her fresh posts. 

The dancing queen recently took to Instagram and posted a series of her clicks from a photoshoot wearing a black dress, channelling her inner diva. She captioned the post, "ark & Powerful - I would be nothing without your love & support #loveyoufans️ Styled by @suchirevasharma #byebyewinters #hellosummer #desiqueen #lovelivelaugh #celebratelife #spreadpositivity#desiqueen

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

However, it was Sapna's dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

Sometime back, she was seen in a track titled 'Panihari'.

 

sapna choudharySapna Choudhary picsharyanvi dancerSapna Chaudhary
