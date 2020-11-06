हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary's first pics with hubby Veer Sahu go viral on social media, fans ask 'Shaadi Kab Hui'?

Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu had a court marriage earlier this year. They were in a relationship for over four years. The couple welcomed a baby boy in October. Sapna had kept her marriage and pregnancy under wraps.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Haryanvi singing sensation Sapna Choudhary took to her Instagram handle and posted first pictures of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with hubby Veer Sahu. Dressed in bright red bridal wear, Sapna looked stunning and performed the Karwa Chauth rituals. 

While fans loved her pictures and wished her well, some were keen to know when did she tie the knot? Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy karva chauth........

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

Sometime back this year, Veer Sahu had confirmed the good news via Facebook live session. During the interaction, Veer said that he is a father now. 

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

However, it was Sapna's dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

 

