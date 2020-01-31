Sapna Choudhary's swag in her latest glam pics is unmissable!

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is known for her chartbuster songs. She is an avid social media user and quite famous on Instagram. Her inspiring posts often attract eyeballs online.

In her recent post, she can be seen flaunting her glamourous side in western wear. Her caption reads, "Problems are not too big ..We are too small ........ Because we cannot handle them .. Styling @suchirevasharma #goodmorning #thankyougod #desiqueen #positivevibes #publiclove #thanknamnahai #workholic."

The post has been liked by 112,314 users so far.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

Recently, she was seen in a track titled 'Panihari'.

However, it was Sapna's dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.