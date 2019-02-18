Saqib Saleem to play Mohinder Amarnath in Kabir Khan's '83?

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem is all set to essay the character of Mohinder Amarnath in Kabir Khan's '83.

As per sources, Saqib Saleem himself was a state level-cricketer from Delhi during his younger days.

Mohinder Amarnath who played a pivotal role in the Team India's World Cup win in '83 was also the Vice-Captain of the team and contributed significantly to India ’s victory against West Indies.

There has been an immense buzz amongst the audience to witness the magnificent story to be recreated on the silver screen.

Based on the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev.

While Ranveer Singh will play the lead, the film has a powerful support cast including Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikanth and Pankaj Tripathi as manager PR Man Singh, Tahir Bhasin and Saqib Saleem is the recent addition to it.