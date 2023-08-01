Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur Display Sizzling Chemistry On Ramp, Disha Patani Exudes Glam In Shimmery Top, High-Slit Skirt

New Delhi: Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, who are all set to team up for Anurag Basu's upcoming movie 'Metro In Dino', graced the ramp for fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil at the India Couture Week on Monday evening in Delhi. The duo graced the ramp holding hands and exuded glam in their stylish traditional appearance. Bollywood bombshell Disha Patani also walked the ramp for fashion designer Dolly J at the same event. Several pictures and videos of the actors from the event emerged online.

For the event, Sara wore a peach-cream hued and silver lehenga, a blouse and a cape. She teamed the outfit with ivory embellishments. A sheer long cape attached to her modern bride lehenga amped up her overall look. Aditya Roy Kapur was seen in a beige bandhgala sherwani and cream salwar. The standout detailing in the outfit was the pocket extending into pleated details.

Sara and Aditya made an eye-catching appearance on the runway and their chemistry on the ramp was a treat to watch.

Disha Patani, who was the showstopper for Dolly J, wore a shimmery silver blouse, matching high-slit skirt and heels. She smiled and folded her hands at the audience as she walked the ramp.

On the work front, Disha has 'Yodha' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and multi-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD', which features Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.

Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino', which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the Hindi remake of Hollywood mini-series 'The Night Manager 2'.