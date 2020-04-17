हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's TikTok video with mommy Amrita Singh goes viral - Watch

A few days back Sara posted an old home video with brother Ibrahim and the 'knock knock' thing got the internet hooked. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The young and happening brother-sister duo, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are social media favourites. Their funny videos and goofy pictures often break the internet. This time joining them is mommy and popular actress Amrita Singh. 

They cool trio made a TikTok video on one of its current trends and we must say it is simply awesome. Sara shared the video on her Instagram and captioned it: The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Isn't the video adorable? Maybe we want to see more of these!

Sara made her debut into movies in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'. Younger brother Ibrahim is currently completing his higher education and is often seen playing cricket with his pals when in town. Ibrahim looks like a carbon copy of daddy cool Saif Ali Khan and reminds us of his younger days. 

With focus right now on studies, guess there's still time before any major announcement regarding his movie debut is made official. 

 

