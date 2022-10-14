Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill spotted in same hotel, flight; fans speculate they are a couple - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood young brigade actress Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill's relationship status is keeping grapevine abuzz with hot goss these days. Videos of the two in the same hotel lobby and apparently in the same flight have surfaced online. And yes, fans are sure that they are dating each other, while keeping it hush-hush.

In the viral social media videos, Sara Ali Khan can be seen dressed in a candy pink crop top and white pants while Shubman is spotted with the luggage exiting the hotel lobby. Take a look at the videos to see if you really feel it's Shubman or not:

Earlier, Shubman and Sara were spotted dining together in Dubai, which fuelled rumours of them dating each other. Their pictures were enough to send fans into a tizzy. There is no confirmation on their relationship but buzz is strong that they are a couple.

Shubman was previously rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. Their social media exchange often hogged attention as fans speculated of them being a couple as well. However, neither did ever confirm on the relationship status.

Shubman and Sara Ali Khan's fans can't surely not keep calm after viral social media updates.



