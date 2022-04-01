हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and her 'Gaslight' co-star Vikrant Massey seek blessings at Nageshvara Jyotirlinga temple: See pics

Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey have been shooting for their next film 'Gaslight' in Gujarat.

Sara Ali Khan and her &#039;Gaslight&#039; co-star Vikrant Massey seek blessings at Nageshvara Jyotirlinga temple: See pics
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The exciting new on-screen pair of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey are all set to be seen together in Gaslight for which they are currently shooting in Gujarat.

While their on-screen chemistry is yet to be determined, their off-screen camaraderie is already giving us goals as Sara Ali Khan gave a sweet shoutout to her co-star on Instagram.

The Atrangi Re actress shared a series of pictures from Vikrant's and her visit to the Nageshvara Jyotirlinga temple in Gujarat.

While the 'Love Hostel' star can be seen wearing a blue shirt with grey pants, Sara donned a simple yet pretty floral kurti with printed palazzos and dupatta during their darshan.

What is most interesting is the actress's caption for Vikrant as she wrote talking about their shoot time -

"Nice to have you mere saath 
Filming, inspiring, holding my haath 
Being there and helping me for har ek baat 
Thank you 
Jai Bholenath"

Take a look at her post:

 

Besides Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal. Vikrant Massey, on the other hand, will soon be seen in 'Forensic' opposite Radhika Apte.

