हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's gym diaries are twice as nice - Pics

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted coming out of their gym and looked fresh as a daisy. Sara was dressed in a black and pink printed jumpsuit while Janhvi sported a white tee and short

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor&#039;s gym diaries are twice as nice - Pics
Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the most-fit actresses in the industry and they never miss their workout regime for anything in the world. Yet again on Tuesday, the duo was spotted coming out of their gym and looked fresh as a daisy. Sara was dressed in a black and pink printed jumpsuit while Janhvi sported a white tee and shorts. 

We also spotted 'Malaal' actress Sharmin Sehgal coming out of the gym along with Sara.

Check out the pictures here: 

 

Sara and Janhvi always get papped outside their gym and are surrounded by a sea of fans there. Just on Monday, Janhvi's pictures with a little fan went crazy viral. As Janhvi stepped out of the gym to take a seat in her car, the fan stopped her for pictures and gave the actress a warm hug.   

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

So cute!

On the professional front, Sara and Janhvi are super busy with their film careers. Both of them were launched in 2018. 

Sara debuted with 'Kedarnath' and her second film - 'Simmba' also released at the same time. She is currently awaiting the release of 'Love Aaj Kal' and has 'Coolie No 1' in the pipeline. 

Meanwhile, Janhvi, whose first film was 'Dhadak', has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'RoohiAfza' and 'Dostana 2' in her kitty. She recently made her web series debut with Netflix's 'Ghost Stories'.

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanJanhvi Kapoorsara janhvi gym diariesSaraJanhvi
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana's post on wife Tahira Kashyap's birthday is love, actually

Must Watch

PT5M48S

Protest as much as you want, Centre will not take CAA back : Amit Shah