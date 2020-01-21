Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's gym diaries are twice as nice - Pics

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the most-fit actresses in the industry and they never miss their workout regime for anything in the world. Yet again on Tuesday, the duo was spotted coming out of their gym and looked fresh as a daisy. Sara was dressed in a black and pink printed jumpsuit while Janhvi sported a white tee and shorts.

We also spotted 'Malaal' actress Sharmin Sehgal coming out of the gym along with Sara.

Check out the pictures here:

Sara and Janhvi always get papped outside their gym and are surrounded by a sea of fans there. Just on Monday, Janhvi's pictures with a little fan went crazy viral. As Janhvi stepped out of the gym to take a seat in her car, the fan stopped her for pictures and gave the actress a warm hug.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

So cute!

On the professional front, Sara and Janhvi are super busy with their film careers. Both of them were launched in 2018.

Sara debuted with 'Kedarnath' and her second film - 'Simmba' also released at the same time. She is currently awaiting the release of 'Love Aaj Kal' and has 'Coolie No 1' in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Janhvi, whose first film was 'Dhadak', has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'RoohiAfza' and 'Dostana 2' in her kitty. She recently made her web series debut with Netflix's 'Ghost Stories'.