Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan wish 'Eid Mubarak' with a cutesy click

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are busy filming for their next. The film is being directed by Imtiaz Ali and is reportedly sequel to the 2007 super-hit, 'Love Aaj Kal'. On the occasion of Eid, Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a picture with his co-star, captioning it as “Eid Mubarak”.

The duo looks super cute in the picture and fans can't stop going gaga over them.

Check out Aaryan's post here:

Sara has often expressed her fondness for the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor which is why fans are excited to see these two share screen space.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' last year. She is Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh's daughter and is adored by many. The actress is also a part of 'Coolie No. 1 remake' that stars Varun Dhawan as the male lead.

Coming to Kartik, the actor won hearts with his entertaining performance in films like 'Pyaar ka Punchnama 2', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and the latest 'Luka Chuppi'. He is known as the 'King of monologues' in Bollywood.