Sara Ali Khan And Vicky Kaushal Visit Siddhivinayak Temple To Express Gratitude For 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

New Delhi: To express her gratitude for the phenomenal success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan along with her co-star Vicky Kaushal visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Sara has been receiving a great response from the masses for her brilliant performance as a small-town girl in the film. As the audience is lauding the actress as the best choice to pull off such a character, the actress is overwhelmed to have received such a great response from all across.

To offer her gratitude for all the love she is receiving from the audience, Sara reached Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai along with her Zara Hatke Zara Bachke costar Vicky Kaushal. They both clicked a picture in front of the Shree Ganesha idol with the praying hands. She further jotted down the caption, "Ganpati Bappa Morya Thank you for everything"

Sara has constantly been lauded by the masses for her brilliant performances. Before Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, her performance in Gaslight has also collected praise from all across.

Apart from this, Sara has an interesting line of films and she will be next seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak', Anurag Basu's 'Metro Inn..Dino' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.