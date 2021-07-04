हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan asks fans ‘simplest way to her heart’, aunt Saba Pataudi replies!

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a perfect virtual escapism from the monotony of everyday life and has shared simplest ways on how one can win the heart of the beautiful diva.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a perfect virtual escapism from the monotony of everyday life and has shared simplest ways on how one can win the heart of the beautiful diva.

Sharing a series a pictures and a video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Simplest ways to Sara’s heart.. Try to guess my favourite part?  The rising sun for an early start? Or making chai like it’s an art? #Sunday..”

 

In her post, she spoke about her day-to-day life from performing different yoga asanas to her shooting days. Not only that, she even shared pictures of her family time at a cold place with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh while preparing tea for everyone. 

Sara's post garnered a lot of comments and likes.

Her aunt Saba Pataudi was quick to comment on her post and her comment garnered maximum love by one and all. She commented, "Rising sun... earlt start...I don't believe you can make chai..lol..love you."

On the workfront, Sara will be next seen in 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It is directed by Aanand L Rai. The release date of the film has not been specified yet.

