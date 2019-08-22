close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan blushes in pink as she receives Kartik Aaryan at airport — See pics

Their fans have already declared them to be a couple and these actors don't mind going by it. 

Sara Ali Khan blushes in pink as she receives Kartik Aaryan at airport — See pics
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are currently one of the most talked celebrities from the tinsel town. Reports of them dating each other have been going on for a while now and it would not be wrong to say that duo has been completely obsessed with each other of late.

Their fans have already declared them to be a couple and these actors don't mind going by it. They have been spotted dropping off each other at airports to holding hands in public and going out on dinner dates, thus adding extra fodder to gossip mills. 

Now, this piece of news will bring a smile on Sara and Kartik's fans as the 'Kedarnath' actress was on Thursday spotted at the Mumbai airport as she went to receive her alleged beau. For the unversed, Kartik, who had been shooting in Lucknow for the Hindi remake of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', completed his shooting schedule and arrived back in Mumbai today morning, only to be received by his ladylove.

Sara, who was papped sitting inside her car at the airport waiting for Kartik, couldn't stop blushing as shutterbugs captured her. Meanwhile, Kartik was spotted donning a white tee and black joggers and teamed up his outfit with black shades. He had also plugged in his earphones. 

Take a look at their pictures: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Sara and Kartik will be seen together in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal', which is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2009 released 'Love Aaj Kal'. 

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanKartik AaryanBollywoodAnanya Panday
Next
Story

Quentin Tarantino to soon become a father!

Must Watch

PT15M11S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day