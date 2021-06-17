हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan can't stop gushing over Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's newborn, calls him 'a ball of cuteness'!

In an interview, Sara Ali Khan described Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second child as a 'ball of cuteness' adding that his smile melted her heart!

Sara Ali Khan can&#039;t stop gushing over Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan&#039;s newborn, calls him &#039;a ball of cuteness&#039;!
File photo

New Delhi: The vivavious star kid Sara Ali Khan loves her family and is known for spreading cheer with her jokes when she's around them. Recently, she spoke about the newest addition to their family, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second child to a leading daily.

She told News18, "He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted. He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life- in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood. This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them."

The ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ actress often shares adorable photos with her mother and brother on her Instagram handle. Take a look at some of these stunning photos.

 

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, alongside Varun Dhawan in 2020.  Apart from that, she has ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in her kitty. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.

On the other hand, Bebo and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Their fans and well-wishers thronged social media to extend their congratulatory messages. 

Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The duo became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021.

