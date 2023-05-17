topStoriesenglish2609089
Sara Ali Khan Debuts On Cannes Red Carpet Wearing Stunning Desi Glam - See First Pics

Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan kicked off her Cannes debut on a desi note.

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan graces the international red carpet at Cannes International Film Festival for the first time, exuding elegance, grace to the most. Representing the Indian culture at an international platform, the actress goes the desi way with her stunning off-white lehenga at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. 

With her enchanting beauty, Sara walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The actress wore a beautiful white studded lehenga and was looking absolutely pretty and pristine. The beautiful attire of the actress was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. 

While speaking to the shutterbugs present at the red carpet, on being asked upon how is she feeling, she says, "Nervous... I've always aspired to be here someday, and I can't believe I'm here." 

Speaking about her look, Sara says, "It's a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianess. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."


   
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak.

