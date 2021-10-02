Sara Ali Khan dons a black plunging neckline bodycon in this sunkissed photoshoot!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has a massive fan following on social media. Her funny videos, posts often hog the limelight for various reasons. In her recent post, she dropped an amazing photoshoot tease.

Sara Ali Khan rocked a plunging neckline bodycon dress in black over a white boyfriend shirt kept open. Take a look here:

The photoshoot is by ace lensman Rohan Shreshtha.

Sara is Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh's daughter. She has a younger brother named Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.

A few days back, she posted pictures from her Maldives vacay and fans loved it.