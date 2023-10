Sara Ali Khan Drops Hilarious Video With 'Too Many Bags' From Her Paris To London Trip, Check Fan Reactions

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She has always been fans' favourite and her social media following is proof of this statement. Sara has a thing for vacations, she often takes out time of her busy schedule and wander around the world. From Paris to London, Sara is in vacationing mode with her mother and actor Amrita Singh.

Recently, she dropped a hilarious video of herself while loading her luggage on a train and it has taken over the internet. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a series of videos and pictures of her vacation.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Sara wrote, "Paris to London. Moments of despair For sara to share. Clearly mommy don't care. Not fair... not fair." Sara also gave a glimpse of her vacation, where she was seen spending some quality time in the City of Lights.

She captioned the post, "Coffee, culture and sunsets A frothy almond milk cappuccino, walks to louvre- with mandatory coffee, chocolate and pop up art gallery stops, gym sessions & jam binges...Sunsets and moon rises behind the Eiffel Tower, and under the Eiffel Tower and on!!!... afternoon strolls with mommy & monet evening ones with Shakespeare & co.. And our extremely embarrassing and hazardously heavy exit au revoir Paris," Sara wrote in the caption of her post."

As soon as the pictures and videos were uploaded, the actor's fans and followers chimed in the comment. One of the users wrote, "Struggle is real!!!" Another commented, "The cutest spam!!!! " Sara, who is busy gearing up for her upcoming projects, took some time out to relax and explore Paris. The actor shared an interesting glimpse of the Paris trip too.

Meanwhile, she was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which did decent business at the box office. Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video.