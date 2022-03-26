Sara Ali Khan get nostalgic, remembers her first character 'Mukku' from debut film 'Kedarnath'

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan revives the nostalgia of her debut character 'Mukku'.

Young and cherishing Sara Ali Khan has always garnered love from the audience for her performances in her films. The actress made her debut in 2018, release 'Kedarnath' and her character of 'Mukku' was also loved by the masses.

Recently the actress took to her social media sharing a picture with a glimpse of her character 'Mukku' from her first film 'Kedarnath' and was seen recreating her memory and emotion attached to the character. She wrote down the caption saying: "Mukku Days Would do anything to go back"

Sara has given a fabulous performance in 'Atrangi Re' alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush which was highly praised by the audience and the critics.

After wrapping up her shoot for director Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal recently, Sara started shooting Pawan Kripalani’s next titled 'Gaslight', also starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey.

