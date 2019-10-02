Sara Ali Khan gets acting lessons from Varun Dhawan on 'Coolie No. 1' sets—Pic proof

New Delhi: The very gorgeous Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting for the remake of 1995 entertainer 'Coolie No. 1' with Varun Dhawan. The actress sneaked out some time in-between shoot and shared an unseen picture on Instagram.

Both Varun and Sara can be seen engrossed in a conversation but it's the caption which is winning our hearts. She wrote: When his words are teaching you acting But his actions are teaching you camera facing #coolieno1 #lotsoffun #rhymedone #sarakishayari: @dop007

This is the first time that Varun and Sara will be seen together in a film.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2' with Kartik Aaryan. The actress will also be seen in the remake of 1995 superhit flick 'Coolie No. 1' with Varun Dhawan. David Dhawan helmed the original and yet again he has donned the director's hat for the remake.