close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan gets acting lessons from Varun Dhawan on 'Coolie No. 1' sets—Pic proof

The very gorgeous Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting for the remake of 1995 entertainer 'Coolie No. 1' with Varun Dhawan. The actress sneaked out some time in-between shoot and shared an unseen picture on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan gets acting lessons from Varun Dhawan on &#039;Coolie No. 1&#039; sets—Pic proof

New Delhi: The very gorgeous Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting for the remake of 1995 entertainer 'Coolie No. 1' with Varun Dhawan. The actress sneaked out some time in-between shoot and shared an unseen picture on Instagram.

Both Varun and Sara can be seen engrossed in a conversation but it's the caption which is winning our hearts. She wrote: When his words are teaching you acting But his actions are teaching you camera facing #coolieno1 #lotsoffun #rhymedone #sarakishayari: @dop007

This is the first time that Varun and Sara will be seen together in a film.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2' with Kartik Aaryan. The actress will also be seen in the remake of 1995 superhit flick 'Coolie No. 1' with Varun Dhawan. David Dhawan helmed the original and yet again he has donned the director's hat for the remake.

 

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanVarun DhawanCoolie No. 1
Next
Story

Adah Sharma dazzles in a pop neon dress, shares pics on Instagram

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Fit India plog run on Gandhi Jayanti : In conversation with Kiren Rijiju