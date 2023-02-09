topStoriesenglish2571553
SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan Gets Awkward as Fan Touches her Inappropriately at Mumbai Airport- Watch

Sara Ali Khan became awkward as a fan touched her inappropriately while coming out of Mumbai airport.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 09:06 PM IST

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is an actress who is known for her bright smile and iconic namaste. The ‘Atrangi Re’ actress is often praised for her sweet gesture towards the fans. However, something weird happened with Sara as she was coming out of Mumbai airport.  

A fan came and shook hands with Sara, however, as she moved forward, the woman touched her hair and neck which made her awkward. Sara’s expressions changed suddenly, but inspite of this, she maintained her calm and went ahead. Fans of the actress noticed the same and shared their views about the incident in the comments section. “She was trying to snatch her jewellery. How bad is to see that. Kya hoga India ka,” a user commented. “Why invade someone's personal space, kudos to Sara for keeping calm,” another user wrote. “Black magic maybe,” a third user wrote. 

Watch the video here

Sara had gone to Udaipur with mother Amrita Singh and also shared pictures of the same on social media. She was also snapped with actor and rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan which made fans wonder if Kartik also went to Udaipur with her.  

See the pics she shared with mom Amrita Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in ‘Gaslight’ alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh and in Anurag Basu`s recently announced project `Metro...Inn Dino` among many others. She will also be seen portraying the role of a freedom fighter in Dharma Productions’ upcoming web film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.  

Sara made her debut in Hindi film industry with Abhishek Kapoor’s tragic romance ‘Kedarnath’ in which she starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.    

