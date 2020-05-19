हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan gets nostalgic as she remembers her graduation day at Columbia University

One of the pictures feature Sara in a queue with fellow students, but she stands out among others and smiles for the camera while the other is a photo of her outside the university in the graduation robe.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

New Delhi: On May 19, 2016, Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh (ex-couple), graduated from Columbia University. And, after that, she pursued a career in films. Today Sara is hailed as one of the most talented actresses of the industry and in her short career, she has worked with some of the big shots of B-Town.

On Tuesday, she revisited the special moment in her life when she graduated four years ago and posted a glimpse of the day on social media. “9th May 2016. Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another lifetime,” the actress captioned her post. One of the pictures feature Sara in a queue with fellow students, but she stands out among others and smiles for the camera while the other is a photo of her outside the university in the graduation robe.

Here’s a glimpse of it:

After her graduation, Sara returned to India. In 2017, she signed her debut film ‘Kedarnath’ and earlier in 2018, she got an offer from Rohit Shetty for ‘Simmba’. Both her films released in December 2018.

She was last seen in ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and her next projects are ‘Coolie No 1’ and ‘Atrangi Re’.

