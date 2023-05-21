topStoriesenglish2610957
NewsLifestylePeople
SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan Has Most 'Hatke' Personality On Sets, Says Vicky Kaushal

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be seen together in Hrishikesh Mukherjee-style family drama 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. The film is set to be released on June 2, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 12:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sara Ali Khan Has Most 'Hatke' Personality On Sets, Says Vicky Kaushal

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan has a unique personality that has always enticed us, kept us hooked, and made us want more of her. No wonder why all her co-stars and directors love her and are fond of her. When her 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' co-star Vicky Kaushal was asked "Who is the most hatke on the set according to you?", he posted Sara Ali Khan's picture and wrote 'Clear winner'.

Sara reshared the story posted by Vicky Kaushal and wrote, 'Koi Shaq?'.

Sara Ali Khan

Recently, the trailer of Sara Ali Khan's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' was released and her chemistry with Vicky Kaushal was appreciated by the audience. The latest dropped song from the film ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ is being loved and adored by the listeners and makers can not wait to see more of Sara Ali Khan along with Vicky.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

In the latest, Sara Ali Khan walked the coveted and prestigious red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 while radiating the utmost elegance and grace.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke' in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's 'Murder Mubarak'.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818