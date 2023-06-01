Sara Ali Khan Shuts Trolls For Posting Hate Comments On Her Visit To Mahakal Temple In Ujjain

Indore: After being trolled over her recent sacred visit to Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Sara Ali Khan broke her silence and gave a befitting response to the naysayers. During her upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' press conference, she said, "I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place...I believe in energy." This is not the first time the 'Gaslight' actor has been trolled for visiting temples.

Recently, after her visit to the Mahadev temple, she faced backlash on social media. Earlier today, Sara offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. She also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' on the occasion. Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 am in the morning.

Following the tradition of the temple, she wore a pink coloured saree during the ''Bhasma Aarti'. It is mandatory for women to wear a saree in Bhasma Aarti.

During the Bhasma Aarti, she sat in the Nandihal of the temple and performed prayers. Sara also performed 'Jalabhishek' inside the sanctum sanctorum. Notably, it was not the first time that she visited the Mahakal temple, Sara came here many times and worshipped Baba Mahakal.

During the visit, she also stood at the Kothi Teerth Kund situated on the premises of the temple and appeared engrossed in the devotional spirit. Coming back to the film. Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is slated to release in cinemas on June 2.

Apart from this, Sara will be also seen in 'Metro... In Dino' featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.