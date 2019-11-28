Sara Ali Khan hits the gym post New York vacay – Photos

New Delhi: A few days back, Sara Ali Khan was vacationing with close friends in New York City and her pictures were enough for fans to guess how much fun she is having there. But the holidays are over and the generation next star is back to the work grind in Mumbai.

After coming back to the bay, Sara rushed to the gym—we all know how much of a fitness freak she is. She was spotted at a gym in Khar, Mumbai and the pretty girl like always happily greeted the paps.

She even posed for a few pictures, waving at the shutterbugs. Check out the photos here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is busy with 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan and Imtiaz Ali's remake of 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan.

Besides her professional life, it's her personal equations with co-stars which often grab the headlines. After being spotted with co-star Kartik Aaryan on mutiple occasions, the latest buzz doing the rounds is that the duo has called it quits.