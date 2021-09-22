हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan holds tricolour, poses next to Indian Army jawans in Kashmir

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently vacationing in Kashmir, posted a picture of herself standing next to the soldiers with the tricolour flying high in the backdrop.

Sara Ali Khan holds tricolour, poses next to Indian Army jawans in Kashmir
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently vacationing in Kashmir, has met a few Indian Army men there. Taking to the Instagram Story, Sara posted a picture of herself standing next to the soldiers with the tricolour flying high in the backdrop.

She also thanked them for keeping everyone protected."So thrilled to meet the heroes that make us feel safe, secure and protected. Thank you for all that you do for us. Jai Hind," Sara captioned the post.

Sara Ali Khan

It seems like Sara is in complete holiday mode as prior to Kashmir, she visited Ladakh and Maldives. She was in Ladakh with actor Radhika Madan and singer Jasleen Royal.

Speaking about her Maldives trip, she went to the ocean paradise with her mother Amrita Singh and her best friend Sara Vaisoha.

