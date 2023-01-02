Sara Ali Khan holidaying with ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan in London? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were rumoured to be dating when they worked together in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’. However, the two had a split and even unfollowed each other on Instagram. Now rumours are rife again due to the New Year pictures they shared on their Instagram handles.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara posted pictures of her New Year celebrations in London with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and tagged hotel Claridge’s in a particular picture. Meanwhile, Kartik who is also in London tagged Claridge’s as he shared pictures of his meal. This means that they are staying at the same hotel. However, it is not clear if they are vacationing together as they haven’t posted any picture together.

Pic shared by Sara

Pic shared by Kartik

Later Sara shared a picture of what looked like a fair with her friends and brother Ibrahim. Around the same time, Kartik also posted a similar picture of the streets decked up with colourful lights. Thus, it will be interesting to see if these pictures hold a connection for real.

Pic shared by Sara Ali Khan

See the pics shared by Kartik Aaryan

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in ‘Gaslight’ alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh and in Anurag Basu`s recently announced project `Metro...Inn Dino` among many others. Sara made her debut in Hindi film industry with Abhishek Kapoor’s tragic romance ‘Kedarnath’ in which she starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, will next be seen in director Rohit Dhawan`s upcoming masala entertainer film `Shehzada` opposite Kriti Sanon which is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. He also has director Kabir Khan`s next untitled film, Hansal Mehta`s next `Captain India` and a romantic musical saga film `Satyaprem Ki Katha`, which marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara Advani after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2`.