close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is a sight to behold in these pics from Harper's Bazaar shoot—See inside

Sara Ali Khan will next share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in an Imtiaz Ali directorial.

Sara Ali Khan is a sight to behold in these pics from Harper&#039;s Bazaar shoot—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's fresh face Sara Ali Khan is adored by many for her candor and witty statements. The young actress made an impressive debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' last year and then made her presence felt in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'.

Sara's fan following needs no introduction. The leggy lass has over 10 million followers on social media app Instagram and she knows how to keep her fanbase hooked by regularly sharing details from her professional and personal life.

Her recent Instagram pics are from 'Harper's Bazaar' magazine shoot and the actress looks drop dead gorgeous in them!

Check them out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara will next share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in an Imtiaz Ali directorial. The title of the film has not yet been announced but it is rumoured to be a sequel to 2007 hit, 'Love Aaj Kal' that had Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

She is also a part of Varun Dhawan starrer 'Coolie No. 1 remake'. The film is being directed by David Dhawan and is high on the buzzword already.

For the unversed, Sara is Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter from his first wife Amrita Singh.

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanKartik Aaryanlove aaj kal sequel
Next
Story

Dimple Kapadia is 'shining bright' on her 62nd b'day

Must Watch

PT17M49S

Guard of honour to PM Modi in Maldives