Sara Ali Khan is a sight to behold in these pics from Harper's Bazaar shoot—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's fresh face Sara Ali Khan is adored by many for her candor and witty statements. The young actress made an impressive debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' last year and then made her presence felt in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'.

Sara's fan following needs no introduction. The leggy lass has over 10 million followers on social media app Instagram and she knows how to keep her fanbase hooked by regularly sharing details from her professional and personal life.

Her recent Instagram pics are from 'Harper's Bazaar' magazine shoot and the actress looks drop dead gorgeous in them!

Check them out here:

Sara will next share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in an Imtiaz Ali directorial. The title of the film has not yet been announced but it is rumoured to be a sequel to 2007 hit, 'Love Aaj Kal' that had Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

She is also a part of Varun Dhawan starrer 'Coolie No. 1 remake'. The film is being directed by David Dhawan and is high on the buzzword already.

For the unversed, Sara is Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter from his first wife Amrita Singh.