Sara Ali Khan is a sight to behold in this pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is adored by many for her candor and wit. She has an immense pool of fans who are always supporting their favourite actress and shower her with compliments on social media. Even before making her debut in Bollywood, Sara was already a star with several fan clubs dedicated to her.

The stunning actress is an avid social media user and keeps her fans hooked with regular uploads. Her latest Instagram picture has her posing elegantly in a red lehenga and matching accessories.

Check out Sara's post here and we bet you will be left awestruck!

For the uninitiated, Sara is Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh's daughter.

She made an impressive debut by starring in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'. The film had Sushant Singh Rajput playing the male lead and was a hit at box office. She made hearts skip a beat with her performance and received a warm welcome from everyone in the industry.

Shortly after her debut, Sara was seen with Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba' and was lauded for her performance.

The actress is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next along with Kartik Aaryan.

She also has Varun Dhawan starrer 'Coolie No. 1' remake in her kitty.