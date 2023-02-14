topStoriesenglish2573332
NewsLifestylePeople
SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan is all About Self-Love this Valentine's Day, Check out her Recent Post

This time she has a quirky take on Valentine’s where she is celebrating ‘self love’. It’s something we all should look upto and adhere to. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 10:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sara Ali Khan is the most promising actress in the new lot of actresses. With every movie of hers, not only have we seen her experimenting but also leveling up with each film. She has always been relatable to the masses and people really look up to her social media.
  • She has always been regular with sharing updates with all her followers. This time she has a quirky take on Valentine’s where she is celebrating ‘self-love’. It’s something we all should look upto and adhere to.

Trending Photos

Sara Ali Khan is all About Self-Love this Valentine's Day, Check out her Recent Post

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is the most promising actress in the new lot of actresses. With every movie of hers, not only have we seen her experimenting but also leveling up with each film. She has always been relatable to the masses and people really look up to her social media. She has always been regular with sharing updates with all her followers. This time she has a quirky take on Valentine’s where she is celebrating ‘self-love’. It’s something we all should look up to and adhere to. 

Sara with her goofy personality and her massive social media presence has made her way through the audience's hearts. Not only this, her commendable performances back to back have gained her the respect as a promising actress of this era.

Having wrapped up 3 films in. 2022 she is looking at an even busier 2023 where Sara will be next seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', 'Murder Mubarak' among other projects which are yet to be announced.

Live Tv

Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan InstagramSara Ali Khan Valentines Day

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey