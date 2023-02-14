Sara Ali Khan is all About Self-Love this Valentine's Day, Check out her Recent Post

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is the most promising actress in the new lot of actresses. With every movie of hers, not only have we seen her experimenting but also leveling up with each film. She has always been relatable to the masses and people really look up to her social media. She has always been regular with sharing updates with all her followers. This time she has a quirky take on Valentine’s where she is celebrating ‘self-love’. It’s something we all should look up to and adhere to.

Sara with her goofy personality and her massive social media presence has made her way through the audience's hearts. Not only this, her commendable performances back to back have gained her the respect as a promising actress of this era.

Having wrapped up 3 films in. 2022 she is looking at an even busier 2023 where Sara will be next seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', 'Murder Mubarak' among other projects which are yet to be announced.