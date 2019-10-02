close

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is all praises for Varun Dhawan

Actress Sara Ali Khan is all praise for her "Coolie No. 1" co-star Varun Dhawan.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan is all praise for her "Coolie No. 1" co-star Varun Dhawan.

Sara on Wednesday took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Varun.

In the image, the actress, who is dressed in a vibrant yellow dress, is seen looking at Varun, who is looking at the camera. The "Main Tera Hero" actor is also seen sporting a vibrant yellow and blue shirt.

"When his words are teaching you acting... But his actions are teaching you camera facing @Varun_dvn," Sara captioned the image.

The two actors will be seen together in director David Dhawan's directorial "Coolie No.1," which is a remake of the popular 1995 movie of the same title starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The comedy film is slated to release in May next year.

