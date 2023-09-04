Sara Ali Khan Is Back To Work, Actress Drops Glimpses From Her 'Shoot Day'

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan, one of the most well-known as well as talented actresses of this generation, is basking in the success of her latest blockbuster film, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ where she portrayed the character of ‘Soumya’. The actress has now kick-started her shoot for an unannounced project and took to her Instagram to share glimpses on her social media from the sets for her upcoming film! Seeing these updates has gotten netizens all excited about what’s cooking!

She posted a couple of stories that keep her fans and followers in the loop of what a shoot day looks like for her.

Taking to her Instagram, the first story she shared was a video of this water fountain, at 7:45 a.m. with a sticker that reads, ‘Back to the grind’,



Sara shares a boomerang in her vanity with her hair and make-up artists and writes, ‘Nakli Baal To look kamaal’

Sara shares a snippet of sipping black coffee and reading a book named, “ The Palace of Illusions” Captions it as ‘Lunch Break’ #Shootlife

On the other hand, the actress will be seen in Aye Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak, and Metro Inn Dino amongst many other unannounced ones.