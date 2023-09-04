trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657817
NewsLifestylePeople
SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan Is Back To Work, Actress Drops Glimpses From Her 'Shoot Day'

Sara posted a couple of stories that keep her fans and followers in the loop of what a shoot day looks like for her. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sara Ali Khan Is Back To Work, Actress Drops Glimpses From Her 'Shoot Day' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan, one of the most well-known as well as talented actresses of this generation, is basking in the success of her latest blockbuster film, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ where she portrayed the character of ‘Soumya’. The actress has now kick-started her shoot for an unannounced project and took to her Instagram to share glimpses on her social media from the sets for her upcoming film! Seeing these updates has gotten netizens all excited about what’s cooking!

She posted a couple of stories that keep her fans and followers in the loop of what a shoot day looks like for her. 

Taking to her Instagram, the first story she shared was a video of this water fountain, at 7:45 a.m. with a sticker that reads, ‘Back to the grind’, 

Sara shares a boomerang in her vanity with her hair and make-up artists and writes, ‘Nakli Baal To look kamaal’

Sara shares a snippet of sipping black coffee and reading a book named, “ The Palace of Illusions” Captions it as ‘Lunch Break’ #Shootlife

On the other hand, the actress will be seen in Aye Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak, and Metro Inn Dino amongst many other unannounced ones.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train