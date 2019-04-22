Sara Ali Khan is back with her patent 'namaste' pose and paps are loving it! Pics

close

Sara will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming venture.

New Delhi: The stunning beauty and current favourite of the youth Sara Ali Khan is back to the bay after her mini vacay at New York City with BFFs. She kept her fans posted with regular updates on social media and is now back to the work grind. She was spotted by paps outside her gym and looked like a breath of fresh air. 

Sara is often seen greeting whoever she meets with her patent 'namaste'. In these clicks too, she can be seen in her favourite 'namaste' pose. Also, we are loving her summer vibe in a grey 'Fanta' t-shirt and tangerine gym shorts. She carried a huge see-through pink gym bag too. Check out her pictures:

Sara will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming venture. The film is a sequel to the 2009 bit film 'Love Aaj Kal'. The title has not yet been announced by the makers. The original had Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. 

Sara made her sensational debut last year in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' and went on to gain commercial success in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. 

The actress is quite a gym freak and is often spotted outside her workout centre. 

 

