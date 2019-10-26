close

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is elegance personified in a saree—Pics

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in an orange and pink saree. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous and very talented Sara Ali Khan is a rage on social media and keeps treating her fans with new pictures every now and then. Sara took to photo and video sharing platform Instagram and shared a picture of herself in an orange and pink saree. She is the epitome of grace and elegance in the pics with golden bangles, a classic bindi and that million-dollar smile complimenting the outfit.

In the next pic, she strikes a pose with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

She captioned the post as, “Diwali Dhamaka Shuru”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, Sara made an impressive debut in the film world last year with 'Kedarnath'. She also won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at IIFA 2019. She will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

The actress will also share screen space with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.

