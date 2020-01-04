Sara Ali Khan is having the best time of her life in Maldives - See pics

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan vacation pictures are making us go green with envy. She is currently holidaying in Maldives with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi. Despite being busy with her holiday in the island, Sara is constantly keeping her fans and followers on Instagram updated with her travel itinerary and oh, boy, she is having so much fun!

Sara's recent entry to the Maldives-special album is a picture of her, looking stunning in a printed bikini, and Ibrahim chilling in the pool. The other picture features Sara having some me-time in the pool.

"I always got your back," she captioned the post.

She also turned water baby in a neon bikini as she welcomed her best weekend in Maldives.

Sara is having the best time of her life in Maldives and these pictures are proof:

Sara and Ibrahim are children of actress Amrita Singh with ex-husband Saif Ali Khan. Saif is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor, with whom he has a three-year-old son named Taimur.

Sara debuted in the industry with 2018's 'Kedarnath', in which she starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Her next film - 'Simmba' with Ranveer Singh, also released in December 2018. 'Coolie No 1' is Sara's upcoming film opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has 'Aaj Kal' in the pipeline opposite Kartik Aaryan.