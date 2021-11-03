Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi enjoy pre-Diwali dinner with Manish Malhotra

New Delhi: It is no secret that actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are good friends. The two, along with Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor were seen enjoying a pre-Diwali scrumptious dinner at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s residence on Tuesday (November 2). The trio colour coordinated in white outfits. Taking to his Instagram stories Manish shared photos of the lovely evening he had with the girls.

“Dinner at home, festive lights and some catching up with the gorgeoussssssss girl,” Manish captioned his post. In the lovely picture, the four can be seen sitting at an outdoor dining table, surrounded by beautiful Diwali decor - including white fairy lights.

Manish also shared a photo of himself with veteran actress Rekha. The beauty was dressed in a white and gold silk saree and carried a statement potli bag with her outfit. “Festive evening at home with my absolute favourite #oneandonly #Rekha,” wrote the designer.

Actress Sara Ali Khan, reshared Manish’s Instagram story and thanked him for an amazing evening. “Thank you for a fun, chilled evening and a lovely dinner as usual,” wrote the actress.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor visited the Kedarnath temple together.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Janhvi Kapoor has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry as her next screen outing.

Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is also rumoured to make her acting debut with a Netflix series produced by Zoya Akhtar.