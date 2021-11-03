हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi enjoy pre-Diwali dinner with Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra hosted a pre-Diwali dinner for Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi enjoy pre-Diwali dinner with Manish Malhotra
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It is no secret that actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are good friends. The two, along with Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor were seen enjoying a pre-Diwali scrumptious dinner at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s residence on Tuesday (November 2). The trio colour coordinated in white outfits. Taking to his Instagram stories Manish shared photos of the lovely evening he had with the girls.

“Dinner at home, festive lights and some catching up with the gorgeoussssssss girl,” Manish captioned his post. In the lovely picture, the four can be seen sitting at an outdoor dining table, surrounded by beautiful Diwali decor - including white fairy lights.

Manish also shared a photo of himself with veteran actress Rekha. The beauty was dressed in a white and gold silk saree and carried a statement potli bag with her outfit. “Festive evening at home with my absolute favourite #oneandonly #Rekha,” wrote the designer.

Actress Sara Ali Khan, reshared Manish’s Instagram story and thanked him for an amazing evening. “Thank you for a fun, chilled evening and a lovely dinner as usual,” wrote the actress.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor visited the Kedarnath temple together.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Janhvi Kapoor has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry as her next screen outing.

Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is also rumoured to make her acting debut with a Netflix series produced by Zoya Akhtar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Ali KhanJanhvi KapoorKhushi KapoorDiwaliRekhaManish MalhotraDiwali party
Next
Story

Suhana Khan wishes SRK and BFF Shanaya Kapoor with adorable throwback pics

Must Watch

PT1M54S

Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi returns home after joining COP26