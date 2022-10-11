Sara Ali Khan joins ‘No Shame Movement’, raises awareness on non-consensual media sharing with IAS officer & actor Abhishek Singh

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan and IAS officer turned actor Abhishek Singh joined hands to provide support to young girls who fall victim to non-consensual media sharing. The duo went to interact with young girls at Miranda House College in New Delhi.

In a talk show session organized by United by Blood organization with NSS and the Department of Chemistry of Miranda House College, called 'No Shame', the actress addressed the issue of young girls' images being shared on the web without their consent, and how it deeply affects them and their mental well-being.

The actress has been lauded for standing up for this social issue and provide support to those who fall victim to their intimate images and media being shared without consent. Yesterday, even Minister of Law and Justice, Kiran Rijiju praised the actress for joining the 'No Shame Movement' and spreading awareness against non-consensual image sharing amongst young girls, amidst the rising cases of image abuse that are surfacing.

See the pictures here -

On the work front, Sara is now working on Dharma Productions' 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', where she will be seen donning upon the character of freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. This is her 3rd project of the year. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in Maddock Films' untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal and 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey.