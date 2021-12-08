हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sharmila Tagore

Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor wish Sharmila Tagore on her birthday: Pics

Sara Ali Khan wants to make her ‘badi amma’  Sharmila Tagore proud of her and bahu Kareena Kapoor calls mother-in-law ‘iconic’ on her 77th birthday.  

Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor wish Sharmila Tagore on her birthday: Pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram (Saba Pataudi and Sara Ali Khan)

New Delhi: Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore turned 77 years old on Wednesday (December 8). The ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ star granddaughter Sara Ali Khan, daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and daughters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan took to their respective Instagram accounts to wish her birthday. While, Sara wants to make her ‘badi amma’ proud of her, bahu Kareena Kapoor calls mother in law ‘iconic’.

Check out their birthday wishes:

Actress Sara Ali Khan shared beautiful photos of herself with her grandmother and captioned her post, “Happiest Birthday Badi Amma I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud”.

Kareena Kapoor shared a black and white photo of Sharmila Tagore on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful mother in law...ICONIC”.

Saba Ali Khan sharing a throwback picture with her mother wrote, “Happy Birthday Ma! I may not be there today.. but I'm there in spirit... Missing you! Lots of love”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Actress Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Khemmu are with Sharmila Tagore on her birthday. Sharing a birthday note for Sharmila on Instagram, Soha wrote, “Happy birthday from the apple to the tree”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

The actress also shared photos of her mother and daughter bonding with each other on her Instagram stories.

Check them out:

Saif Ali Khan’s mother Sharmila Tagore has been a leading Hindi and Bengali film actress of her times. She is a recipient of two National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to Hindi cinema.

Tags:
Sharmila TagoreHappy Birthday Sharmila TagoreSara Ali KhanKareena KapoorSoha Ali KhanSaba Ali Khan photos
