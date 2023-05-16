Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar To Make Debut At Cannes 2023?

Mumbai: If reports are to be believed, actors Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chhillar are to make their mark on the red carpets of the Cannes Festival, 2023 alongside actor Anushka Sharma.

The two beauties of the tinsel town are spotted at Mumbai airports on Monday night. They are reportedly flying to France to attend the event. Sara was seen in a black stylish jacket, teaming it up with black tights. Manushi sported a halter-neck white top with blue baggy jeans. Sara also clicked selfies with a young bunch of fans. Meanwhile, Anushka will be present at Cannes Film Festival 2023 to honour women in cinema. Popular actress Kate Winslet will join her.

Anushka recently met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin with her husband Virat Kohli at the French Embassy in New Delhi. The ambassador captioned his social media post with a hint of Sharma's trip to the festival which will take place in the fashion capital of the world.

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 16 to May 27, 2023.

After making her Bollywood debut with 'Prithviraj', Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar is now busy working on her new film titled 'Tehran', which also stars John Abraham.

Opening up about the project, Manushi said, "I have started the second schedule of my film Tehran with John Abraham. It is hugely validating that I'm being offered roles that allow me to explore different characters. Tehran is a project that I'm extremely excited about as it not only gives me a chance to present myself in a new avatar but will also allow me to learn and grow as an actor, given my role in the film."

Sara will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke' romantic drama film alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from that, She will be seen in Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.