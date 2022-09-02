NewsLifestylePeople
Sara Ali Khan, mommy Amrita Singh's beautiful Ganpati darshan at home, mother-daughter duo celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in traditional attire!

Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh welcome Bappa home: Sara looked grateful as ever in an orange and gold ensemble, which she accessorised with statement earrings and some bangles. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

Sara Ali Khan, mommy Amrita Singh's beautiful Ganpati darshan at home, mother-daughter duo celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in traditional attire!

Mumbai: Like many other celebrities, actor Sara Ali Khan is also celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with full zeal and enthusiasm. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a few pictures showing how she welcomed Bappa home with her mother Amrita Singh. In the images, the mother-daughter duo can be seen happily posing in front of the Ganesha idol.

Sara looked grateful as ever in an orange and gold ensemble, which she accessorised with statement earrings and some bangles. For the festive occasion, Amrita Singh picked a beige ensemble, which she paired with a printed dupatta.

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Ganpati Bappa Morya #duttacharaja," Sara captioned the post. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next. She also has `Gaslight` with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed `Bhoot Police` and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. 

 

