Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan posts an adorable birthday wish for mom Amrita Singh, check inside

Pic source: Instagram (Sara Ali Khan official handle)

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to post a birthday wish for her mother and veteran actor Amrita Singh. The young actor shared beautiful pictures with her mom and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, from their recent vacation to the Maldives together.

The Simmba actress captioned her post as, "Happy Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for being my mirror, strength, and inspiration." The actress also used the following hashtags to emphasize her love for her mother - #likemotherlikedaughter, #twinning, #winning, #soulsisters, #bosslady, #beautiful, #maa, #travelbuddy and #blessed.

 

 

Sara Ali Khan was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karishma Kapoor starrer superhit film Coolie No 1. Both the films were directed by David Dhawan. Sara Ali Khan's upcoming project includes a movie with superstar Akshay Kumar and Dhanush titled Atrangi Re, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai. The movie is slated to release this year.

 

